Following recent events, as a safety measure, the Paris Saclay bus service will stop at 9:00 p.m. tonight on all bus lines of the Île-de-France Mobilités regional network.
Normal traffic will resume tomorrow morning, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Interruption of bus traffic on June 29 at 9 p.m.
