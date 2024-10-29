Similar news

Visit the Villepinte Bus Operational Centre and discover how it works, on Sunday 21 September 2025
Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Center works?
On the occasion of European Heritage Days and Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in your area to discover the backstage of the world of transport around a visit to the bus depot, an immersion behind the scenes of transport, the discovery of the professions, and many other enriching activities!
Meet our teams at the Bus Operational Center in Villepinte on Sunday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Registrations are possible for adults or minors over 16 years old with parental permission. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. We will contact you by email to confirm your attendance.
We look forward to seeing you at the Bus Operational Center in Villepinte:
Transdev Nord Seine-Saint-Denis - COB de Villepinte
241 Chemin du Loup - 93420 Villepinte
- BUS access: lines 1, 619 and T'bus 1, stop "Central Parc"
