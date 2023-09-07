Ile-de-France Mobilités is committed to your safety by offering drop-off as close as possible to your home. Every evening from 10 p.m., you have the option of asking your bus driver to stop you as close as possible to your destination, between two bus stops.

Where can I get off?

The requested stop must be on the route of the line, between two stopping points. The driver decides on the exact place of descent, as close as possible to your destination of course, but also well lit, with good visibility and in complete safety.

How do I indicate where I want to get off?

All you have to do is notify the driver, at the latest one stop before your destination. The descent will then be through the front door only. With this new system, you will not only be able to benefit from a more secure service but also save time by getting closer to your final destination.