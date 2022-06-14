At the Versailles Château Rive Gauche train station, the last departures will be at 11:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday (instead of 10:00 p.m. currently) and at 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays (compared to 10:00 p.m. previously).

At Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse station, the last departures will be at 10:35 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday (compared to 9:05 p.m. previously).

This reinforcement of the offer represents 6 additional departures each evening from Monday to Friday and 3 additional departures every Saturday evening, all year round excluding public holidays.