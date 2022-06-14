From 29 August, in order to adapt to the needs of passengers and to strengthen the concordance with the trains, Île-de-France Mobilités is developing the service of line 262 to offer departures later in the evening.
At the Versailles Château Rive Gauche train station, the last departures will be at 11:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday (instead of 10:00 p.m. currently) and at 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays (compared to 10:00 p.m. previously).
At Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse station, the last departures will be at 10:35 p.m. from Monday to Friday and at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday (compared to 9:05 p.m. previously).
This reinforcement of the offer represents 6 additional departures each evening from Monday to Friday and 3 additional departures every Saturday evening, all year round excluding public holidays.