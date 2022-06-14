To support the sustained development of its ridership, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening the service of line 264 from 29 August, through the addition of additional departures in the middle of the day at a rate of one bus every hour in each direction.

· New departures from Versailles-Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux: 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 13:30 and 14:30

· New departures from Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse station: 10:50, 11:50, 12:50, 13:50 and 14:50

This reinforcement will make it possible to offer a continuous service throughout the day on line 264!