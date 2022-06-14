Line 264 accompanies you throughout the day!

Line 264 provides an essential inter-municipal link between Versailles, Buc, Les Loges-en-Josas and Jouy-en-Josas. In addition, it connects the business parks of Buc and Loges-en-Josas to the stations of Versailles Chantiers (RER C, Transilien N and U) and Jouy-en-Josas (RER C).

Until now, line 264 only ran during morning and evening peak periods from Monday to Friday (except on public holidays), interrupting its service between 9:50 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

To support the sustained development of its ridership, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening the service of line 264 from 29 August, through the addition of additional departures in the middle of the day at a rate of one bus every hour in each direction.

·         New departures from Versailles-Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux: 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 13:30 and 14:30

·         New departures from Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse station: 10:50, 11:50, 12:50, 13:50 and 14:50

This reinforcement will make it possible to offer a continuous service throughout the day on line 264!