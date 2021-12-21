The resumption of the epidemic continues to increase. The mobilization of all is essential in order to fight the virus. We ask you to respect the barrier gestures within our vehicles and at the stopping points, in order to protect yourself but also to protect other passengers.

As a reminder, here are the barrier gestures to be respected :

- Wearing a mask when waiting for your bus and during your journey

- Wash your hands regularly with hydroalcoholic gel

- Limit contact during your journey

- Keep a distance of at least one metre from other passengers

- Coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue