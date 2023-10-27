What's new?

In addition to the change of line number, you benefit from extended schedules with a first departure in the morning at 8:00 am, provided throughout the year.

You will also appreciate the new service offer for the summer period from 2024. No more suspensions of service in August!

When does line N run?

Line N is in service from Tuesday to Saturday inclusive, except on public holidays.

The first departure of the day is at 8:00 a.m. and the last at 7:00 p.m. You have a bus every 30 minutes during rush hour and midday. During off-peak hours, the bus runs every hour.

These same hours apply during the school term and during the short school holidays.

During the summer period, the service will offer an hourly frequency.

Which tickets are valid on line N?

As with any regular line, Île-de-France transport tickets are accepted on line N:

Navigo, Solidarity, Imagine'R, Senior... for packages

Boarding ticket from the driver, Navigo Easy Pass, t+ ticket, SMS tickets (send ARGBDS to 93100), Liberté +... for single tickets



For more information on transport tickets and fares

Don't forget, to travel in good standing, you must validate your ticket. Otherwise, you will be fined.

What doesn't change...

The stops and route of the old shuttle are maintained.

Find all the information on line N in the downloadable leaflet below.

Have a good trip on your new N line!