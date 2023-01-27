Similar news

Back to school, with a light mind

From 16 to 22 September, on the occasion of European Mobility Week, the Vélostation is offering to rent a fully equipped bike, maintenance included, for €40 per year instead of €132.

What is Mobility Week?

European Mobility Week is an annual campaign taking place from 16 to 22 September. Initiated in 2002 by the European Commission, this week aims to promote sustainable modes of transport and to raise awareness among citizens and politicians of the environmental impact of urban travel.

Objectives of the European Mobility Week

Promote alternatives to the private car: Encourage the use of public transport, cycling, walking and carpooling. Reduce CO2 emissions : Reduce air pollution by reducing the use of personal motorized vehicles. Improving the quality of urban life : Creating more pleasant and accessible urban spaces for residents. Raise awareness of road safety : Promote safe behaviour for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists. Highlighting innovations in mobility : Showcasing innovative technologies and solutions for more sustainable mobility.

The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Bike Station is offering a special offer on this occasion.

The bicycle, beyond its positive ecological impact, is a pleasant and efficient means of transport for everyday journeys. And the start of the school year is the perfect opportunity to get started!

The €40 offer for the annual rental of a standard bike is renewed in 2024.

This promotion lasts for 7 days, from 16 to 22 September, during Mobility Week.

The bike rental at the Vélostation is a great success and the number of bikes available for promotion is limited.

In order for as many people as possible to discover the service and try their hand at cycling mobility, the offer will be reserved in priority for people who did not benefit from the promotion in 2023.

To benefit from this promotion, it's very simple!

From 16 September, go to the Vélozone's website and click on the "reserve" button. Register or log in and make a reservation for a standard bike: the promo applies automatically!

Then, all you have to do is go to the Vélozone to pick up your bike.

The bike park is also:

- a bicycle repair workshop for personal bicycles

- a secure parking service at the Saint-Quentin en Yvelines train station

- a test, removal and maintenance point for Véligo Location (e-bikes, two-wheelers, three-wheelers)