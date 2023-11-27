The mobile agency comes to meet you!

The mobile agency is the Île-de-France Mobilités reception point closest to you

The mobile agency is a Mobility reception point that comes to meet you in your municipality.

You can:

  • Subscribe to the services of the Vélozone: bike rental, secure parking.
  • Pick up or return a rented bike.
  • Subscribe to the Véligo Location service.
  • Have your personal bike serviced: adjustments and minor repairs. More substantial repairs may need to be carried out at the Vélozone.
  • Find out about Ile-de-France Mobilités' purchase aids.

Also, more broadly, you can find out about all the mobility services in the area:

  • Buy or top up your tickets
  • Benefit from advice for your travel by public transport, in bicycle or car parks at the station
Consult the mobile agency's agenda