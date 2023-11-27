The mobile agency is the Île-de-France Mobilités reception point closest to you



The mobile agency is a Mobility reception point that comes to meet you in your municipality.



You can:

Subscribe to the services of the Vélozone: bike rental, secure parking.

Pick up or return a rented bike.

Subscribe to the Véligo Location service.

Have your personal bike serviced: adjustments and minor repairs. More substantial repairs may need to be carried out at the Vélozone.

Find out about Ile-de-France Mobilités' purchase aids.

Also, more broadly, you can find out about all the mobility services in the area: