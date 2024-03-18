Similar news

Following the disruptions in January 2024 in the Centre and Sud Yvelines area, students holding a school transport ticket valid in January 2024 may exceptionally be compensated according to the compensation conditions set by Île-de-France Mobilités.

As a result, a compensation campaign is launched, on an exceptional ticket, from 18 March to 14 April (inclusive).

How to access compensation?

A dedicated page will allow you to register your application at the ticket of January 2024.

This page will be open from March 18 to April 14, 2024 (inclusive).

Which municipalities are concerned by the compensation campaign?

The municipalities of the Centre and South Yvelines Territory below are concerned by the compensation.

List of municipalities concerned: Ablis, Adainville, Allainville, Angervilliers, Auffargis, Auffreville-Brasseuil, Auteuil-le-Roi, Autouillet, Bazainville, Bazoches-sur-Guyonne, Béhoust, Boinville-le-Gaillard, Boisset, Boissy-sans-Avoir, Bonnelles, Boullay-les-Troux, Bourdonne, Briis-sous-Forges, Bruyères-le-Châtel, Bullion, Cernay-la-ville, Chevreuse, Choisel, Civry-la-Forêt, Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, Condé-sur-Vesgre, Coulombs, Courgent, Courson-Monteloup, Dammartin-en-Serve, Dampierre-en-Yvelines, Dannemarie, Emance, Faverolles, Flexanville, Fontenay-lès-Briis, Forges-les-Bains, Gallius, Gambais, Gambaiseuil, Garancières, Gazeran, Gometz-la-Ville, Gometz-le-Châtel, Goupillières, Grandchamp, Gressey, Grosrouvre, Hanches, Hermeray, Houdan, Janvry, Jouars-Pontchartrain, La Boissière Ecole, La Celle-les-Bordes, La Hauteville, La Norville, la Queue-lez-Yvelines, le Mesnil-Saint-Denis, le Perray-en-Yvelines, le Tarte-Gaudran, le Tremblay-sur-Mauldre, les Bréviaires, les Essarts-le-Roi, Les Mesnuls, les Molières, Lévis-Saint-Nom, Limours, Longvilliers, Marcq, Mareil-le-Guyon, Maulette, Méré, Millemont, Milon-la-Chapelle, Mittainville, Montchauvet, Montfort-L'amaury, Mulcent, Neauphle-le-Château, Neauphle-le-Vieux, Nogent-le-Roi, Ollainville, Orcemont, Orgerus, Orphin, Orsonville, Orvilliers, Osmoy, Paray-Douaville, Pecqueuse, Poigny-la-Forêt, Ponthévrard, Prunay-le-Temple, Prunay-en-Yvelines, Raizeux, Rambouillet, Richebourg, Rochefort-en-Yvelines, Rosay, Saint-Jean-de-Beauregard, Saint-Martin-de-Bréthencourt, Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines, Sainte-Mesme, Saint-Forget, Saint-germain-de-la-grange, Saint-Hilarion, Saint-Lambert, Saint-Leger-en-Yvelines, Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Saint-Maurice-Montcouronne, Saint-Rémy-l’Honoré, Saint-Rémy-Lès-Chevreuse, Saulx-Marchais, Senlisse, Septeuil, Sonchamp, Tacoignières, Thiverval-Grignon, Thoiry, Tilly, Vaugrigneuse, Vert, Vicq, Vieille-Eglise-en-Yvelines, Villette, Villiers-le-Mahieu, Villiers-Saint-Frédéric

What are the conditions for access to compensation?

To access compensation, you must:

Live in one of the municipalities concerned ;

; Be in school;

Have purchased an eligible subscriptionthat is valid in January 2024.

You will be asked to provide the following supporting documents, in JPEG or PDF format (limited to 1 MB):

Imagine R School certificate valid in January 2024.

To download your Navigo certificate, log in or create your account by clicking HERE .

To download your Navigo certificate, log in or create your account by clicking . Special Cases: For holders of a Bus School Card (Optile) or a Scol'R – Special School Circuits Card, the Navigo certificate will be replaced by a photocopy of the front of the Card.

Which packages are eligible for the compensation campaign?

Imagine R School

School Bus Card (OPTILE)

Scol'R Card – Special School Circuits

Please note that other transport tickets are not eligible for compensation.

What are the amounts of compensation?

Compensation is defined according to the package held by the user: