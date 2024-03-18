Similar news

Following the disruptions in January 2024 in the Centre and Sud Yvelines area, students holding a school transport ticket valid in January 2024 may exceptionally be compensated according to the compensation conditions set by Île-de-France Mobilités.
As a result, a compensation campaign is launched, on an exceptional ticket, from 18 March to 14 April (inclusive).
How to access compensation?
A dedicated page will allow you to register your application at the ticket of January 2024.
This page will be open from March 18 to April 14, 2024 (inclusive).
Which municipalities are concerned by the compensation campaign?
The municipalities of the Centre and South Yvelines Territory below are concerned by the compensation.
List of municipalities concerned: Ablis, Adainville, Allainville, Angervilliers, Auffargis, Auffreville-Brasseuil, Auteuil-le-Roi, Autouillet, Bazainville, Bazoches-sur-Guyonne, Béhoust, Boinville-le-Gaillard, Boisset, Boissy-sans-Avoir, Bonnelles, Boullay-les-Troux, Bourdonne, Briis-sous-Forges, Bruyères-le-Châtel, Bullion, Cernay-la-ville, Chevreuse, Choisel, Civry-la-Forêt, Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, Condé-sur-Vesgre, Coulombs, Courgent, Courson-Monteloup, Dammartin-en-Serve, Dampierre-en-Yvelines, Dannemarie, Emance, Faverolles, Flexanville, Fontenay-lès-Briis, Forges-les-Bains, Gallius, Gambais, Gambaiseuil, Garancières, Gazeran, Gometz-la-Ville, Gometz-le-Châtel, Goupillières, Grandchamp, Gressey, Grosrouvre, Hanches, Hermeray, Houdan, Janvry, Jouars-Pontchartrain, La Boissière Ecole, La Celle-les-Bordes, La Hauteville, La Norville, la Queue-lez-Yvelines, le Mesnil-Saint-Denis, le Perray-en-Yvelines, le Tarte-Gaudran, le Tremblay-sur-Mauldre, les Bréviaires, les Essarts-le-Roi, Les Mesnuls, les Molières, Lévis-Saint-Nom, Limours, Longvilliers, Marcq, Mareil-le-Guyon, Maulette, Méré, Millemont, Milon-la-Chapelle, Mittainville, Montchauvet, Montfort-L'amaury, Mulcent, Neauphle-le-Château, Neauphle-le-Vieux, Nogent-le-Roi, Ollainville, Orcemont, Orgerus, Orphin, Orsonville, Orvilliers, Osmoy, Paray-Douaville, Pecqueuse, Poigny-la-Forêt, Ponthévrard, Prunay-le-Temple, Prunay-en-Yvelines, Raizeux, Rambouillet, Richebourg, Rochefort-en-Yvelines, Rosay, Saint-Jean-de-Beauregard, Saint-Martin-de-Bréthencourt, Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines, Sainte-Mesme, Saint-Forget, Saint-germain-de-la-grange, Saint-Hilarion, Saint-Lambert, Saint-Leger-en-Yvelines, Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Saint-Maurice-Montcouronne, Saint-Rémy-l’Honoré, Saint-Rémy-Lès-Chevreuse, Saulx-Marchais, Senlisse, Septeuil, Sonchamp, Tacoignières, Thiverval-Grignon, Thoiry, Tilly, Vaugrigneuse, Vert, Vicq, Vieille-Eglise-en-Yvelines, Villette, Villiers-le-Mahieu, Villiers-Saint-Frédéric
What are the conditions for access to compensation?
To access compensation, you must:
- Live in one of the municipalities concerned;
- Be in school;
- Have purchased an eligible subscriptionthat is valid in January 2024.
You will be asked to provide the following supporting documents, in JPEG or PDF format (limited to 1 MB):
- Imagine R School certificate valid in January 2024.
To download your Navigo certificate, log in or create your account by clicking HERE.
- Special Cases: For holders of a Bus School Card (Optile) or a Scol'R – Special School Circuits Card, the Navigo certificate will be replaced by a photocopy of the front of the Card.
Which packages are eligible for the compensation campaign?
- Imagine R School
- School Bus Card (OPTILE)
- Scol'R Card – Special School Circuits
Please note that other transport tickets are not eligible for compensation.
What are the amounts of compensation?
Compensation is defined according to the package held by the user:
Accessing the claim for compensation
Before logging in, remember to prepare your supporting documents in Jpeg or PDF format (1MB maximum per file). The application cannot be successful without the supporting documents.
No compensation will be paid in the event of an incomplete or inconsistent file between the declaration made online and the supporting documents provided. Only one request per subscriber will be processed.
All compensation is made by cheque letter sent by post to the address known or provided in the application process, within 6 weeks of the closing date for applications, i.e. no later than Sunday 26 May 2024.
After submitting your form, you will receive an automatic confirmation message. In the event of a failure in the application (wrong document, absence of documents, etc.), we will contact us by email to regularize the file.
If you have any questions, you can contact us on 01 34 57 57 57
*Please note that each user is attached to a reference municipality according to their place of residence provided at the time of registration. If you have changed your address in the meantime, you will need to make a claim and provide proof of address for the month of January 2024.