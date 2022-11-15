From 19 to 30 November 2022, the Île-De-France Mobilités bus network in Paris Saclay is joining forces with Emmaus Les Ulis for Christmas 2022 to organise its 13th major bus toy collection.

Agents from the bus network (organiser of the operation) and volunteers from Emmaus Les Ulis will be present to collect donations. All the toys will then be sorted and given to the association which will be in charge of distribution.

Come and donate your toys to Santa Claus and take part in a solidarity action.

Only toys in good condition and in working order will be accepted, and for hygiene reasons, soft toys will not be accepted.

Find below the dates of the 2022 Christmas bus in each municipality as well as the places and times of presence:

Saturday 19 November:

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Place de la liberté in Les Ulis

From 3 pm to 6 pm - Saint Exupéry Sports Complex in Villebon Sur Yvette

Monday 21 November:

From 10:30 am to 1 pm - Place de l'Union Européenne in Massy

From 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Place de la liberté in Les Ulis

Tuesday 22 November:

From 4:30 pm to 6 pm - 2 rue de la grange, the village school in Saclay

Wednesday 23 November:

From 10:30 am to 1 pm - Chevry Market Square in Gif Sur Yvette

From 5 pm to 7 pm - Erik Satie Conservatory in Villebon Sur Yvette

Thursday 24 November:

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - 4 Corners School in Bures Sur Yvette

From 5:30 pm to 7 pm - Place du marché vallée in Gif Sur Yvette

Friday 25 November:

From 10:30 am to 12:30 pm - Place de la mairie in Epinay Sur Orge

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - City Hall, Place du Général Leclerc in Orsay

Saturday 26 November:

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - La Grange Maison-Parc in Bures Sur Yvette

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Place de la victoire in Palaiseau

Tuesday 29 November:

From 10:30 am to 12:30 pm - Place du 19 mars 1962 in Marcoussis

From 4:15 pm to 6:30 pm - Place de la mairie in Saint Aubin

Wednesday 30 November:

From 10:30 am to 1 pm - Place De Bretten in Longjumeau

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - In front of the school group in Villiers Le Bâcle