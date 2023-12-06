Bicycle parking in connection with the bus

Located near the Gare de Louvres, in connection with lines 702, R4 (to Roissy), R1 (to Gare de Survilliers-Fosses), R5, R6 and R7, your new equipment now allows you to park your bike with complete peace of mind at any time!



Open 24 hours a day , 7 days a week, this sheltered and enclosed space also has a video surveillance system.

30 places are at your disposal.



This space is accessible with a Navigo pass and by subscribing to a specific "Bicycle Parking" daily, monthly or annual package.



Do you have a Navigo Annual, Imagine'R or Senior pass? Good news! You can take advantage of this service for free!