Illustration of an Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking lot.
Bicycle parking in connection with the bus
Located near the Gare de Louvres, in connection with lines 702, R4 (to Roissy), R1 (to Gare de Survilliers-Fosses), R5, R6 and R7, your new equipment now allows you to park your bike with complete peace of mind at any time!
Open 24 hours a day , 7 days a week, this sheltered and enclosed space also has a video surveillance system.
30 places are at your disposal.
This space is accessible with a Navigo pass and by subscribing to a specific "Bicycle Parking" daily, monthly or annual package.
Do you have a Navigo Annual, Imagine'R or Senior pass? Good news! You can take advantage of this service for free!