The Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in Paris Saclay is adopting a new platform accessible 24/7 for passengers who have lost their personal belongings on board a bus.

After clicking on "online loss form", all you have to do is enter the information about the lost item: description, place and date of loss.

The platform allows you to easily create an account with your details and publish your ad while waiting to be contacted.

The teams of the Paris Saclay bus network are automatically informed of a correspondence between the declaration of a lost object issued by a passenger and the declaration of a lost object filled in internally. The process of returning the object to its owner is then initiated. Depending on the information provided, you will receive an SMS or an email telling you that your object has been found, and the place where it is available.

A delivery of the object is also possible (at the traveller's expense)!

