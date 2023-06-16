From Saturday 24 June, the T10 tram will connect Antony to Clamart in 21 minutes.

In order to offer a new ecological, silent, fast and efficient mobility solution to users travelling in the south of the Hauts-de-Seine, a new tram line will be put into service this Saturday 24 June.

It will make it easier to get around with a direct connection to the RER B, Tram T6, Bus TVM and many other bus lines.



The operation of the T10 tram has been entrusted to RATP Cap Bièvre, which is currently continuing the dry run: these are the final tests, which are carried out under the same conditions as the operation: the trains run at commercial speed, stop at each station, open and close the doors, but do not yet take on passengers.



This ensures the proper functioning of all systems on the line and in the trains, and makes the final adjustments before commissioning. And for the past few weeks, the operator has been carrying out "carousel" tests: a large number of trains are running to simulate the offer as it will be offered to passengers as soon as it is put into service.



See you on June 24 to celebrate the culmination... and make the first trip on board!

