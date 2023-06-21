New this summer!
Your lines 1, 4, 17, 45, 76 and R will not run from 10 July to 03 September. The TàD takes over and picks you up in the morning and evening.
Lines 1 - 4 - 76:
From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to the Bonnières-sur-Seine SNCF station.
For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from the Bonnières-sur-Seine SNCF station to a stop near you.
Line R:
From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to the Rosny-sur-Seine bus station.
For a journey between 6pm and 7.30pm from Rosny-sur-Seine bus station to a stop near you.
Line 45:
From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to Épône station.
For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from the Épône SNCF station to a stop near you.
Line 17:
From Monday to Friday (except public holidays), for a journey between 6:10 am and 7:40 am from a stop near you, to Hardricourt and Les Mureaux stations
For a journey between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Hardricourt and Les Mureaux stations to a stop near you
What is the Mantois TàD?
The Mantois Demand-Responsive Transport (TàD) is open to the general public
• It operates exclusively by reservation
• Registration is free on the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform
How much does it cost?
• Regional pricing applies to this service (Navigo pass, imagine R, T+ ticket, etc.)
• Validation is mandatory
• Find the list of transport tickets on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr "Pass and Ticket" section
How to book?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités platform dedicated to on-demand transport and on which you can:
1. Create your account
2. Book your ride*
3. Monitor your DRT in real time
4. Rate your ride
*from one month in advance and up to 1 hour before departure
Book on:
IDF Mobilités T&D App
tad.idfmobilites.fr
09 70 80 63 from 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday
