The 42nd European Heritage Days will take place from 19 to 21 September 2025 on the theme of "architectural heritage".
And it must be said that on this subject we are particularly spoiled in the Department of Seine-et-Marne.
A perfect opportunity to visit the most beautiful buildings, monuments and structures inherited from the past in our #PaysBriard territory for free.
Here are 2 that you can visit using our bus 🚌 lines. #OnVousYEmmène
📍The Château de Brie-Comte-Robert located in the Communauté de communes de l'Orée de la Brie:
#OnVousYEmmène with lines 3126, 3148, 7716, 3141, 3108, 3106, 3101, 3121, 3142, 423, 3141
🚏Bus stop: Rendez-vous Château -J.C Barigot
📍The Château de Blandy-les-Tours located in the Communauté de communes Les Portes briardes between towns and forests:
#OnVousYEmmène with line 3124
🚏 Bus stop: Château
Île-de-France Mobilités wishes you a good weekend 😊
