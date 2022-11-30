The buses of the Bièvre area, in partnership with the Cities of Antony, Le Plessis-Robinson, the Auchan store, Île-de-France Mobilités and the RATP Group, are organising their first "Christmas Bus"!

This year, your local transport network operated by RATP Cap Bièvre on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités is implementing its first "Christmas Bus" operation from 12 to 19 December, in the cities of Antony and Le Plessis-Robinson. The aim will be to collect new toys or toys in very good condition, which will then be handed over to the Secours Populaire d'Antony on 16 December and to La Cité de l'Enfance in Plessis-Robinson on 19 December. These charities and social organizations will then redistribute them to less privileged children.

Together, let's collect new toys or toys in very good condition (no stuffed animals) for children! Find the Christmas Bus specially decorated for the occasion:

On Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 December from 9 am to 5 pm, you will discover the Christmas Bus in the car park of the AUCHAN Pascal store in Antony





On Wednesday, December 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the bus will be parked at the Christmas Market located on Av. Charles de Gaulle at Plessis-Robinson





On Thursday 15 December, the Christmas Bus will pick up the donations that will have been collected from 5 to 13 December by the City of Antony on the three sites:

- Centre Communal d'Action Sociale d'Antony, 81 rue Prosper Legouté

- Centre Culturel Ousmane SY, 4 Boulevard des Pyrénées

- Le 11, Espace Jeune, 11 Boulevard Brossolette

We are counting on you!