The coaches of the 95-04 line equipped with bike racks!

Since July 15, 2024, to facilitate intermodality, a bike rack service has been offered at the back of the vehicles.

The service is available free of charge, from the age of 16, with your usual ticket, without prior reservation (seat not guaranteed).

The stopping points where you can load your bike are recognizable by a "bike" pictogram.

9 stops are eligible, in 7 municipalities:

Cergy Saint-Christophe train station (CERGY) Prefecture (CERGY) Puiseux (PUISEUX PONTOISE) Montreuil School (MONTREUIL-SUR-EPTE) Buchet RD14 (BUHY) La Chapelle (LA CHAPELLE-EN-VEXIN) Bus station (MAGNY) Porte de Rouen (MAGNY) Cléry (CLERY-EN-VEXIN)

Please note that towards Cergy Préfecture, the ascent is not possible from the Puiseux stop and from Cergy Préfecture, the descent is not possible to the Puiseux stop.