The coaches of the 95-04 line are equipped with bike racks!

From 15 July, to facilitate intermodality, Île-de-France Mobilités is offering a bicycle rack service on line 95-04 at the back of vehicles.

The service is available free of charge, from the age of 16, with your usual ticket, without prior reservation (seat not guaranteed).

The stopping points where you can load your bike are recognizable by a "bike" pictogram.

9 stops are eligible, in 7 municipalities:

Cergy Saint Christophe train station (CERGY) Prefecture (CERGY) Puiseux (PUISEUX PONTOISE) Montreuil School (MONTREUIL SUR EPTE) Buchet RD14 (BUHY) La Chapelle (LA CHAPELLE EN VEXIN) Magny bus station Porte de Rouen (Magny) Cléry (CLERY-EN-VEXIN)

Please note that for the "Gare de Cergy Saint Christophe" and "Puiseux" stops, loading the bike is only allowed in the direction of Magny.