The timetables for your Grand Melun Bus network are available

The timetables of the Bus Grand Melun network valid from 30 August 2021 are now available

Find below the timetables for your Greater Melun lines!

Line A

 -  2.0 MB

Line B

 -  1.3 MB

Lines C and Cd

 -  1.8 MB

Lines D and L

 -  2.0 MB

Line E

 -  2.4 MB

Lines F and Fd

 -  1.9 MB

The G and T lines

 -  1.0 MB

Lines I, J, O, P and V

 -  2.3 MB

the M and K lines

 -  1.0 MB

Line N

 -  1.1 MB

School lines

 -  6.4 MB

You can also find your timetable leaflets in paper format in our sales offices!

See you soon on the lines of Grand Melun!