Lines 32 and 34 have in common that they connect the municipalities of Chaville, Viroflay and Vélizy-Villacoublay. While line 34 offers a fine network of the city of Vélizy-Villacoublay and service to the Vélizy 2 shopping centre, line 32 continues its route to the south to serve Jouy-en-Josas and the HEC Campus.

As of 22 August 2022, Île-de-France Mobilités is increasing the frequency of lines 32 and 34 on Sundays and public holidays to support the development of their use, with one bus every 45 minutes during the day instead of 60 minutes previously.

These reinforcements represent 9 additional departures on line 32 and 8 additional departures on line 34, every Sunday all year round.