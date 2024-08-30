The main new features are:
- Creation of an additional service. A new loop route has been set up to serve even more companies and offer better coverage of the business parks located in the municipalities of Roissy-en-France and Le Thillay.
- Integration of the A PARK business park into the route. Line 32ZA now serves the A PARK business park, thus facilitating access to all companies in this sector.
- Off-peak offer. Trips have been added during the lunch break to meet a strong demand from users, in particular for access to the company restaurants located on the route.
- Extension of operating hours. The line now starts its services an hour earlier, at 6:30 a.m., and runs all day until 7:30 p.m., with a break between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. This increased flexibility makes it easier for users to get around, even outside of traditional office hours.