Similar news

From 1 August 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités is improving its offer in the "Provinois – Brie et Seine" area.

This new offer is part of the programme to develop the bus offer on a regional scale led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which is also implementing a progressive, more practical and simpler renumbering of bus and coach lines. The new offer was determined in advance by Île-de-France Mobilités, in cooperation with the Communities of Municipalities of Provinois, Brie Nangissienne and Bassée-Montois.

You can find all the information and news about your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app. Traffic alerts in the form of notifications can be set up very easily by simply bookmarking a line.

A Twitter account will allow @Provinois_IDFM to follow the network's news and information in real time.

The telephone numbers are now as follows: 01 84 74 58 90