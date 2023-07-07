Similar news

Map of the territory "Provinois - Brie et Seine"
From 1 August 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités is improving its offer in the "Provinois – Brie et Seine" area.
This new offer is part of the programme to develop the bus offer on a regional scale led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which is also implementing a progressive, more practical and simpler renumbering of bus and coach lines. The new offer was determined in advance by Île-de-France Mobilités, in cooperation with the Communities of Municipalities of Provinois, Brie Nangissienne and Bassée-Montois.
You can find all the information and news about your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app. Traffic alerts in the form of notifications can be set up very easily by simply bookmarking a line.
A Twitter account will allow @Provinois_IDFM to follow the network's news and information in real time.
The telephone numbers are now as follows: 01 84 74 58 90
The territory served includes the municipalities of the following 3 inter-municipalities:
- Community of Communes of Brie Nangissienne
- Community of Communes of Provinois
- Community of Communes of La Bassée-Montois
And the following lines, which are subject to renumbering (except for express lines, see the article on renumbering):
Express lines
- Express 07: Provins - Donnemarie-Dontilly – Montereau-Fault-Yonne
- Express 47 : Provins - Nangis - Melun
- Express 50: Provins - Chessy
The main lines
- Line 1 (new line 3201): Provins - Fontaine-Fourches
- Line 2 (new line 3202): Montereau - Fontaine-Fourches
- Line 3 (new line 3203): Noyen-Sur-Seine - Gouaix - Longueville
- Line 14 (new line 3204): Nangis - Mormant - Lieusaint
- Line 9B (new line 3207): Provins - Poigny Gare
- Line 9C (new line 3208): Provins - Poigny Centre
- Line 9D (new line 3209): Provins - Saint-Brice
- Line 10 (new line 3210): Provins - Châtenay - Montereau-Fault-Yonne
- Line 11 (new line 3211): Provins - Nogent-sur-Seine
- Line 12 (new line 3212): Provins - Sourdun
Complementary lines
- Line 13 (new line 3213): Bray-sur-Seine - Nangis - Chessy
- Line 14 (new line 3214): Villiers-Saint-Georges - Tournan-en-Brie
- Line 5 (new line 3215): Nangis - Jouy-le-Châtel
- Line 51 (new line 3216): Nangis urban line
- Line 17 (new line 3217): Provins - Mons-en-Montois
- Line 8 (new line 3218): Donnemarie-Dontilly - Nangis
- New line 3219: Longueville - Provins
School lines
- Line 4A (new line 3240): Schools in Provins
- Line 4B (new line 3241): Schools in Provins
- Line 4BD (new line 3242): Schools in Provins
- Line 4C (new line 3243): Schools in Provins
- Line 4D (new line 3244): Schools in Provins
- Line 4E (new line 3245): Schools in Provins
- Line 46-1 (new line 3246): Provins - Maison Rouge - Nangis (Serving the establishments of Nangis)
- Line 46-2 (new line 3247): Provins - Saint-Ouen-en-Brie - Fouju (Serving the establishments of Nangis)
- Line 46-3 (new line 3248): Provins - Mormant - La Chapelle-Rablais (Serving the establishments of Nangis)
- Line 16 (new line 3249): Donnemarie-Dontilly (Serving the Montois college)
- Line 201 (new line 3250): Varennes-sur-Seine - Montereau - Fontaine-Fourches
- Provins - Coulommiers - La Ferté-Gaucher Montceaux-Lès-Provins - Villiers-St-Georges - Provins
- Lines 5-Bray 11 and 5-Bray 9 (new line 3252): Collège Jean Rostand (Bray-sur-Seine) - La Tombe - Bazoches-les-Bray
- Line 5-Bray 3 (new line 3253): Jean Rostand College (Bray-sur-Seine) - Les Ormes
- Line 1-2 (new line 3254): Sancy-lès-Provins - Provins
- Line 1-3 (new line 3255): Provins - Chalautre-La-Grande - Louan-Villegruis-Fontaine
- Line 211 (new line 3256): Chalmaison - Everly/Saint-Sauveur-Les-Bray
- Line 202 (new line 3257): Montereau-Fault-Yonne - Fontaine-Fourches
- Line 203 (new line 3258): Noyen-sur-Seine - Saint-Sauveur-Lès-Bray
- Line 9SCO (new line 3259): Service to schools in Provins
- Line 204 (new line 3260): Saint Sauveur-Lès-Bray - Chalmaison
- Line 6-1 (new line 3261): Montereau-Fault-Yonne - Nangis
- Line 3 (new line 3262): Provins - Coulommiers - La Ferté-Gaucher
Specific services
Demand-Responsive Transport
- TàD Provins train station
- TàD Walk in Provinois
- TàD Nangis / St-Just
- TàD Nangis / La Chapelle-Rablais
- TàD Bassée
- TàD Mons
Evening Buses
- Provins Evening Bus (from 1 August)
- Nangis Evening Bus (from 28 August)