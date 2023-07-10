Your hours change during the summer period from July 10 to September 3, 2023
Please note that:
- Line 11 keeps its usual timetable in July and that the summer timetable will start on 31 July until 3 September 2023.
- Line 10 is changing its route from July 10 to September 3, 2023.
- School lines, including lines 6 and 12, will not run throughout the summer. Resumption of service on September 4, 2023.
- Lines 9 and 91.06 will resume their usual schedules earlier than the others, on Monday, August 21, 2023.