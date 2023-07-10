In summer, new timetables on your lines

The timetables of your bus routes are changing from 10 July 2023

Summer offer on the Paris Saclay bus network

Your hours change during the summer period from July 10 to September 3, 2023

Please note that:

  • Line 11 keeps its usual timetable in July and that the summer timetable will start on 31 July until 3 September 2023.
  • Line 10 is changing its route from July 10 to September 3, 2023.
  • School lines, including lines 6 and 12, will not run throughout the summer. Resumption of service on September 4, 2023.
  • Lines 9 and 91.06 will resume their usual schedules earlier than the others, on Monday, August 21, 2023.
