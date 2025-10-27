The Express 1, the royal road for your daily journeys!

From Saint-Germain-en-Laye, via the Parly 2 Shopping Centre and the Palace of Versailles, the Express 1 makes your daily life easier. Fast, reliable and practical, it connects major hubs in the region. What if you took the Royal Road?

A direct line for all your trips

Designed to simplify your daily life, the Express 1 line provides fast and regular connections between the stations of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Versailles Chantiers with:

  • A bus every 15 minutes during rush hour, Monday to Friday.
  • Departures from 4:55 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Saint-Germain-en-Laye Versailles.
  • A 7/7 service, including weekends and holidays.

Key points within bus reach

Work, school, culture, leisure... the Express 1 line accompanies you everywhere:

  • Versailles Chantiers and Saint-Germain-en-Laye stations to get you to Paris and La Défense with the RER A and the U train
  • Palaces of Versailles, Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Monte Cristo
  • Parly 2 Shopping Centre
  • Museum of the Royal Estate of Marly and the Montansier Theatre

And don't forget, each time you go up, you adopt the validation reflex!

This daily gesture has a concrete impact for you and for all travellers, it allows you to:

  • Secure your journeys and travel in order
  • Helping to improve the mobility of tomorrow

Each validation allows you to adjust the transport offer to your needs and improve the quality of your future journeys on the Express 1.

