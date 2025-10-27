A direct line for all your trips
Designed to simplify your daily life, the Express 1 line provides fast and regular connections between the stations of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Versailles Chantiers with:
- A bus every 15 minutes during rush hour, Monday to Friday.
- Departures from 4:55 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Saint-Germain-en-Laye ↔ Versailles.
- A 7/7 service, including weekends and holidays.
Key points within bus reach
Work, school, culture, leisure... the Express 1 line accompanies you everywhere:
- Versailles Chantiers and Saint-Germain-en-Laye stations to get you to Paris and La Défense with the RER A and the U train
- Palaces of Versailles, Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Monte Cristo
- Parly 2 Shopping Centre
- Museum of the Royal Estate of Marly and the Montansier Theatre
And don't forget, each time you go up, you adopt the validation reflex!
This daily gesture has a concrete impact for you and for all travellers, it allows you to:
- Secure your journeys and travel in order
- Helping to improve the mobility of tomorrow
Each validation allows you to adjust the transport offer to your needs and improve the quality of your future journeys on the Express 1.