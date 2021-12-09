All roads lead to Tzen 1!

Lines 02, 03 and 04 offer you trips focused on connections with the Tzen1, during rush hour:

To best accompany you during your travels, the connection between line 02 and Tzen1 is possible at the "Les Près Hauts" stop

The connection between the Tzen 1 and lines 03 and 04 is possible at the "Le Fresne" stop

During off-peak hours, you can take line 7001 (replacing line 02), the connection with the Tzen1 is then possible at the "Pointe Ringale-Le-Golf" stop