From 3 January, your lines are better connected to the Tzen1.
For more information:
Iledefrance-mobilites.fr> news
@Senart_IDFM
Lines 02, 03 and 04 offer you trips focused on connections with the Tzen1, during rush hour:
To best accompany you during your travels, the connection between line 02 and Tzen1 is possible at the "Les Près Hauts" stop
The connection between the Tzen 1 and lines 03 and 04 is possible at the "Le Fresne" stop
During off-peak hours, you can take line 7001 (replacing line 02), the connection with the Tzen1 is then possible at the "Pointe Ringale-Le-Golf" stop
The stops served in Tigery are as follows: Petit Sénart, Pépinière, Justice, Mairie Plessis, Cœur de Bourg, Les Fossés Neufs.
The stops served in Saint-Pierre-du-Perray are the following: Mare à Tissier, Les Près Hauts.
The stops served in Saint-Germain-lés-Corbeil are as follows: Rochefort, Centre Commercial, Champ Clair, Trou Grillon.
The stops served in Saint-Pierre-du-Perray are as follows: Le Fresne, Clos Guinault, Rue Hertz, Mairie, Simone Signoret, Château, Collège Camille Claudel, Suzanne Lengien, Groupe scolaire Manureva, Fernand Sastre, Lachenal, Quatre Saisons.
The stops served in Morsang-sur-Seine are as follows: Morsang Mairie, Compagnie des Eaux.
The stops served in Saintry-sur-Seine are as follows: Hameau de Seine, Route de Morsang, Port aux Sablons, Mairie, Eglise, Rue du Stade, Place de la Résistance, Villededon, Les Brosses, Réservoir, Rue des Chévres, Victor Hugo, Collège Camille Claudel, Groupe scolaire Manureva, Suzanne Lenglen, Clos Guinault, Le Fresne.
Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:
By phone at 09 70 83 77 00