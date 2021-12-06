From January 3, 2022, line 21 does more for you!

Lines 21, 27 and 52 merge for a better service to the territory!

Bus 21

With your new bus offer, no more time together.

From January 3rd, your lines 21, 27 and 52 merge and become line 21.

Take advantage of a more direct and reinforced service between Lieusaint-Moissy and Combs-la-Ville Quincy stations

For more information:

Iledefrance-mobilites.fr> news

@Senart_IDFM

What line 21 brings you:

- A bus every 15 minutes during rush hour and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.

- Simpler and more direct inter-municipal travel with fewer connections

- Direct service without connections to the Maillettes middle school at the school's entry and exit times

- Removal of the service to the centre of Combs-la-Ville (Gambetta, Collège Les Aulnes and "Pablo Picasso" stops) for a + fast journey

- Connections with the Tzen1 will now be made at the Lieusaint-Moissy station (instead of the "Quatre Chemins" stop)

- The "Noyer Perrot" stop is now served by line 21

Lines 22/23 and 24/25 take over!

The stops "Place du Colombier", "Jules Ferry", "Place des Chartreux", "Collège St Louis", "Grands Champs", "Moulin à vent" and "Université" are now served by lines 24/25.

The "Gué de Ville" and "Les Grès" stops will now be served by lines 22/23

The "Lycée Galilée" stop has been moved to Avenue André Malraux.

Line map 21: Combs-la-Ville Quincy <> Railway Station Réseau -Green

The stops served in Combs-la-Ville are as follows: Combs-la-Ville Quincy station, Lycée Gallilée Parisud Borne Blanche, Parisud Distripôle, Parisud Maurice Faure, Clos du Roi, Pépinière.

The stops served in Lieusaint are as follows: Parisud Jean Monnet, Parisud Italy, Parisud Spain, Parisud Robert Schuman, Collège de la Pyramide, Parc Eglise, Bois du Bray, Gare de Lieusaint-Moissy.

The stops served in Moissy-Cramayel are as follows: Porte de Moissy, Europe, Florence, Cité du Parc, Centre, Mairie, Gymnase, St Michel, Maulois, Changis, Collège des Maillettes, Noyer Perrot.

The stops served in Réau are as follows: Eglise, Green de Réau.

Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:

By phone at 09 70 83 77 00

Twitter @senart_IDFM
iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Sénart leaflet line 21

 -  946.6 KB

Timetable leaflet line 21

 -  1.5 MB