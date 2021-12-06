With your new bus offer, no more time together.
From January 3rd, your lines 21, 27 and 52 merge and become line 21.
Take advantage of a more direct and reinforced service between Lieusaint-Moissy and Combs-la-Ville Quincy stations
What line 21 brings you:
- A bus every 15 minutes during rush hour and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.
- Simpler and more direct inter-municipal travel with fewer connections
- Direct service without connections to the Maillettes middle school at the school's entry and exit times
- Removal of the service to the centre of Combs-la-Ville (Gambetta, Collège Les Aulnes and "Pablo Picasso" stops) for a + fast journey
- Connections with the Tzen1 will now be made at the Lieusaint-Moissy station (instead of the "Quatre Chemins" stop)
- The "Noyer Perrot" stop is now served by line 21
Lines 22/23 and 24/25 take over!
The stops "Place du Colombier", "Jules Ferry", "Place des Chartreux", "Collège St Louis", "Grands Champs", "Moulin à vent" and "Université" are now served by lines 24/25.
The "Gué de Ville" and "Les Grès" stops will now be served by lines 22/23
The "Lycée Galilée" stop has been moved to Avenue André Malraux.
The stops served in Combs-la-Ville are as follows: Combs-la-Ville Quincy station, Lycée Gallilée Parisud Borne Blanche, Parisud Distripôle, Parisud Maurice Faure, Clos du Roi, Pépinière.
The stops served in Lieusaint are as follows: Parisud Jean Monnet, Parisud Italy, Parisud Spain, Parisud Robert Schuman, Collège de la Pyramide, Parc Eglise, Bois du Bray, Gare de Lieusaint-Moissy.
The stops served in Moissy-Cramayel are as follows: Porte de Moissy, Europe, Florence, Cité du Parc, Centre, Mairie, Gymnase, St Michel, Maulois, Changis, Collège des Maillettes, Noyer Perrot.
The stops served in Réau are as follows: Eglise, Green de Réau.
