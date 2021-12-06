What line 21 brings you:

- A bus every 15 minutes during rush hour and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.

- Simpler and more direct inter-municipal travel with fewer connections

- Direct service without connections to the Maillettes middle school at the school's entry and exit times

- Removal of the service to the centre of Combs-la-Ville (Gambetta, Collège Les Aulnes and "Pablo Picasso" stops) for a + fast journey

- Connections with the Tzen1 will now be made at the Lieusaint-Moissy station (instead of the "Quatre Chemins" stop)

- The "Noyer Perrot" stop is now served by line 21

Lines 22/23 and 24/25 take over!

The stops "Place du Colombier", "Jules Ferry", "Place des Chartreux", "Collège St Louis", "Grands Champs", "Moulin à vent" and "Université" are now served by lines 24/25.

The "Gué de Ville" and "Les Grès" stops will now be served by lines 22/23

The "Lycée Galilée" stop has been moved to Avenue André Malraux.