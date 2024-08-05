Your 305 line is evolving from September 2, 2024, to adapt to your needs.
Map of line 305
A new and expanded offer:
- Buses later until 10pm on weekdays and every 30 minutes between Juvisy-sur-Orge station and Bois des Coudraies.
- In the town of Etiolles: buses from 6:30 am to 8:30 am to Juvisy-sur-Orge station and in the evening from 5 pm to 8 pm to Etiolles.
- Buses run on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with one passage per hour.
Changes to the route:
- New terminus: "Bois des Coudraies" and partial terminus "Résidence La Vallée". The stops between "Résidence La Vallée" and "Gare de Corbeil-Essonnes" are no longer served.
- A transfer is possible to the "Pont Patton" stop on line 302 or "Saint Léonard" on line 7001. Please note: the "Lycée", "La Fontaine" and "Résidence La Vallée" stops are only served in the direction of "Gare de Juvisy" in the morning and in the direction of "Résidence La Vallée" in the evening.
Flyer on the front
Flyer Verso