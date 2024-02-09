From 26 February 2024, line 6254 serves the ZAC Renard in Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole

From 26 February 2024, your line 6254 will serve the ZAC Renard in Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole with the creation of two new stops

The new map of line 6254

From 26 February 2024, your line 6254 will serve the ZAC Renard in Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole with the creation of two new stops:

  • "De Lattre de Tassigny" at the Pierre Mazeaud Sports Centre
  • "Tom Morel" near the Maison des Associations Simone Veil.