From 26 February 2024, your line 6254 will serve the ZAC Renard in Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole with the creation of two new stops:
- "De Lattre de Tassigny" at the Pierre Mazeaud Sports Centre
- "Tom Morel" near the Maison des Associations Simone Veil.
