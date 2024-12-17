Similar news

Discover the new Express line linking Corbeil-Essonnes to the Rungis International Market.
A new offer:
Enjoy a stress-free ride, allowing you to relax or work with direct access to your destination. From Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry-Courcouronnes, you have direct access to Metro 14 via the "Aéroport d'Orly" and "Chevilly-Larue" stations.
You can also reach Orly airport in 50 minutes on average from Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry-Courcouronnes.
Extended hours:
The line operates from Monday to Sunday all year round from 4 a.m. to midnight:
- Monday to Friday: 1 bus every 30 minutes from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and every hour during the day.
- Weekends: 1 bus every hour.