Line 02
Since the start of the school year in September, our teams have been present in the field to ensure that the service is carried out properly.
Heavy traffic has been identified on the service to schools on line 02.
3 departures will be added on this route from 03 January 2022:
> Departure "Les Rougeriots" at 7:21 am from Monday to Friday during school periods, bound for "Georges Seurat"
> Departure "Georges Seurat" at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday during school term / 5:10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday during school term, to "Les Rougeriots"
Below are the schedules:
Line 14
In order to be able to ensure BUS/TRAIN connections for students attending school in Meaux, the timetables of line 14 will be modified from January 03, 2022.
The 7:22 p.m. departure from Jablines is redeployed at 8:32 a.m.
Find the schedules below