Since the start of the school year in September, our teams have been present in the field to ensure that the service is carried out properly.

Heavy traffic has been identified on the service to schools on line 02.

3 departures will be added on this route from 03 January 2022:

> Departure "Les Rougeriots" at 7:21 am from Monday to Friday during school periods, bound for "Georges Seurat"

> Departure "Georges Seurat" at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday during school term / 5:10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday during school term, to "Les Rougeriots"

Below are the schedules: