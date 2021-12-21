Lines 02 and 14 - Timetable changes from 03 January 2022

Lines 02 and 14 - Modified timetables from 03 January 2022

Line 02 Gare de Lagny <> Gare de Val d'Europe

Line 02

Since the start of the school year in September, our teams have been present in the field to ensure that the service is carried out properly.

Heavy traffic has been identified on the service to schools on line 02.

3 departures will be added on this route from 03 January 2022:

> Departure "Les Rougeriots" at 7:21 am from Monday to Friday during school periods, bound for "Georges Seurat"

> Departure "Georges Seurat" at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday during school term / 5:10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday during school term, to "Les Rougeriots"

Below are the schedules:

Timetable for line 02 from 03 January 2022

 -  1.2 MB
Line 14 - St Germain-sur-Morin <> Jablines

Line 14

In order to be able to ensure BUS/TRAIN connections for students attending school in Meaux, the timetables of line 14 will be modified from January 03, 2022.

The 7:22 p.m. departure from Jablines is redeployed at 8:32 a.m.

Find the schedules below

Timetable for line 14 from 03 January 2022

 -  1.4 MB