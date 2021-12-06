Your bus doesn't just connect you to the station.
From 3 January, take advantage of improved bus/train connections at Combs-la-Ville Quincy station
A strengthened Bus-Train connection:
With circular lines 11, 12 and 13, take advantage of a greater number of bus/train connections provided at Combs-la-Ville Quincy station throughout the day.
Thanks to loop routes, take your bus 11, 12 and 13 in either direction, depending on the time of arrival of your train.
The stops served in Combs-la-Ville are the following: Combs-la-Ville Quincy station, Market, Place de l'An 2000, War Memorial, Jules Ferry, Louise Michel, Brandons, St Jacques, Boissière, Marrache, Haut du Breuil, Cemetery, Batelière, Town Hall.
The stops served in Combs-la-Ville are as follows: Combs-la-Ville Quincy station, Gambetta, Collège les Aulnes, Pablo Picasso, Lycée Jacques Prévert, Route de Moissy, Orée du Bois, Collège Cités Unies, Folle Avoine, Serpentine; Jean Baptiste Clément, Abreuvoir, Tour d'Aleron, Place de la Libération, La coupole.
