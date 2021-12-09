Lines 24 and 25

In Lieusaint, thanks to the creation of lines 24 and 25, benefit from a better service between the districts of the municipality and faster journeys to the station in connection with the TZen1 .

Take advantage of the traffic on Sundays on lines 24 and 25 for the eastern districts of Lieusaint.

The stops "Place du Colombier", "Jules Ferry", "Place des Chartreux", "Collège St Louis",

"Grands Champs", "Moulin à vent" and "Université" are now served by lines 24 and 25.