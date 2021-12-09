More connections on your lines.
The 24/25 lines run on Sundays to the eastern districts of Lieusaint.
With lines 22/23 and 24/25, enjoy a better connection with Lieusaint-Moissy station
For more information:
Iledefrance-mobilites.fr> news
A new offer and adapted routes on lines 22, 23, 24 and 25!
Lines 22 and 23
Lines 22 and 23 serve the "Les Grès" and "Gué de Ville" stops.
The "Gymnase" stop is now moved to rue de la Mare L'Évêque.
The "Noyer Perrot" stop is no longer served by lines 22 and 23 but by line 21.
The "Iqbal Masih" stop is replaced by the "Parc Église" stop.
The stops served in Lieusaint are as follows: Lieusaint Moissy station, Emergency centre, Lycée Mare Carré Lugny, Les Marronniers, La Ferme, Place de la Fontaine, Gymnase, Gué de Ville, Les Grès, Mairie, Centre, Place du 14 juillet, Rouget de Lisie, Collège La Boétie, Parc Omnisports, La Constitution, Jeu de Paume, Condorcet, Naples, Busteni, Athens, Rosso.
Lines 24 and 25
In Lieusaint, thanks to the creation of lines 24 and 25, benefit from a better service between the districts of the municipality and faster journeys to the station in connection with the TZen1 .
Take advantage of the traffic on Sundays on lines 24 and 25 for the eastern districts of Lieusaint.
The stops "Place du Colombier", "Jules Ferry", "Place des Chartreux", "Collège St Louis",
"Grands Champs", "Moulin à vent" and "Université" are now served by lines 24 and 25.
The stops served in Lieusaint are the following: Lieusaint Moissy station, Olympe de Gouges, Jardins de la Méridienne, Saule de la Chasse, Collège de la Pyramide, Jules Ferry, Place des Chartreux, Collège Saint Louis, Grands Champs, Moulin à Vent, Université.
New with lines 27 and 51!
Your old line 25 (Gare de Lieusaint Moissy (loop via Château d'Eau Claude Bernard) is renamed line 27 and keeps the same route.
On line 51, connections at Lieusaint-Moissy station are guaranteed from the first train of the day at 4:18 a.m. to the 11:23 p.m. trains to Melun and 11:25 p.m. to Paris.
Route 51 offers you + with the addition of 10 additional daily departures to better meet your needs!
Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:
By phone at 09 70 83 77 00