Lines 6201 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following stops are not served: Place du Marché Notre Dame, Europe (Postponed to the Europe Saint-Cloud stop on line 6205), Prefecture, Versailles Château Rive Gauche station, Versailles Chantiers Gare Routière, Vergennes, Coypel Champ Lagarde and Villa Champ Lagarde
To reach the stops located in this neutralized sector, get off at Europe Saint-Cloud or Saint-Charles and then reach your destination on foot.
Lines 6202 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the route of your line is cut in 2:
Route 1 -> La Celle Saint-Cloud <> Europe (6214)
Itinerary 2 -> Cistercien <> Gare des Chantiers Bus Station
The following stops are not served: Place du marché Notre Dame, Europe (postponed to Europe Saint-Cloud stop on line 6214), Préfecture, Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche, Cistercien (postponed to Cistercien Pont Colbert stop on line 6122), Lamartine, Moines, Square Lamôme, Porchefontaine and Porchefontaine Louis XIV
To reach the stops in these neutralized sectors:
Coming from La Celle Saint-Cloud, terminus in Europe (line 6214). To get closer to the Versailles-Chantiers sector, take line 6201 at the Europe Saint-Cloud stop (line 6205 stop) and get off at the Saint-Charles stop. To get closer to the Porchefontaine sector, take bus 6202 at Gare de Versailles Chantiers–Gare Routière to the Cisterciens stop (terminus). Reach the Porchefontaine sector on foot.
Coming from Porchefontaine Louis XIV, walk to the Cisterciens stop (6122) and then take line 6202 to the Versailles Chantiers-Gare Routière station (terminus).
To go to Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt or La Celle Saint-Cloud, go to the Saint-Charles stop (20 minutes walk) to get back on line 6201 and then get off at the Europe stop (line 6205 stop) to take line 6202 on its Europe section (line 6214 stop) towards Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt – La Celle Saint-Cloud.
Lines 6203 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the route of your line is cut in 2:
Itinerary 1 -> Satory <> Tournelles
Route 2 -> Europe (6214) <> Hôpital A.Mignot
The following stops are not served: Borgnis Desbordes, Evêché and Bourdonnais (to Tournelles only), Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauches, Préfecture, Europe (postponed Europe stop of line 6214) and Place du Marché Notre Dame"
To reach the stops in these neutralized sectors:
Coming from Satory, get off at Tournelles and then walk to your stops. For the A. Mignot Accueil Hospital, walk to the Europe stop (6214) and take the 6203 line to the Hospital.
Coming from the A. Mignot Accueil Hospital, get off at the Europe stop (6214) then walk to the Tournelles stop and take the 6203 bus to reach the Satory district.
Lines 6204 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following stops are not served: Place du Marché Notre Dame, Europe (postponed stop Europe av. Saint-Cloud on line 6214), Prefecture, Hôtel de Ville, Noailles, Gare des Chantiers - Etats Généraux and Gare de Versailles Chantiers Gare Routière
To reach the stops located in this neutralized sector, coming from Pershing, get off at Europe line 6214 and then reach your destination on foot.
Coming from Versailles Chantiers station, walk to the Europe stop (6214) and then take line 6204 to Pershing.
Lines 6206 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the route of your line is cut in 2:
Itinerary 1 -> Viroflay Rive Gauche Gare <> Collège Rameau
Itinerary 2 -> Saint-Symphorien<> Viroflay Left Bank Station
The following stops are not served: Gare des Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux, Jean Mermoz, Coypel Champ Lagarde, Villa Champ Lagarde and Collège Rameau (to Viroflay Rive Gauche station only)
To reach the stops located in this neutralized sector,
Coming from the Viroflay Rive Gauche train station, get off at Collège Rameau and then reach your destination on foot.
To the Viroflay Rive Gauche train station, walk to the Saint-Symphorien stop and get the 6206 bus.
Lines 6210 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following stops are not served:
Lycée Jules Ferry, Borgnis Desbordes, Evêché, Bourdonnais, Tournelles, Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche, Préfecture et Europe (postponed to the Europe Saint-Cloud stop on line 6205)
To reach the stops located in this neutralized sector, coming from Vaucresson station, get off at the Europe stop (6205) and then reach your destination on foot.
Coming from the Lycée Jules Ferry, walk to the Europe stop () and get back on the line to Vaucresson station.
Lines 6214 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following stops are not served: Prés aux bois, Grand Siècle (postponed to the Grand Siècle Rue Vauban stop line 6201), Place du Marché Notre Dame, Château and Préfecture
To reach the stops located in this neutralized sector, coming from Prés aux bois, reach the Grand Siècle stop on foot and then take line 6214 to Europe.
Lines 6211 / 6240 / 6252 are interrupted from 12 noon to 7 pm