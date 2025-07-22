Lines 6202 : from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the route of your line is cut in 2:

Route 1 -> La Celle Saint-Cloud <> Europe (6214)

Itinerary 2 -> Cistercien <> Gare des Chantiers Bus Station

The following stops are not served: Place du marché Notre Dame, Europe (postponed to Europe Saint-Cloud stop on line 6214), Préfecture, Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche, Cistercien (postponed to Cistercien Pont Colbert stop on line 6122), Lamartine, Moines, Square Lamôme, Porchefontaine and Porchefontaine Louis XIV

To reach the stops in these neutralized sectors:

Coming from La Celle Saint-Cloud, terminus in Europe (line 6214). To get closer to the Versailles-Chantiers sector, take line 6201 at the Europe Saint-Cloud stop (line 6205 stop) and get off at the Saint-Charles stop. To get closer to the Porchefontaine sector, take bus 6202 at Gare de Versailles Chantiers–Gare Routière to the Cisterciens stop (terminus). Reach the Porchefontaine sector on foot.

Coming from Porchefontaine Louis XIV, walk to the Cisterciens stop (6122) and then take line 6202 to the Versailles Chantiers-Gare Routière station (terminus).

To go to Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt or La Celle Saint-Cloud, go to the Saint-Charles stop (20 minutes walk) to get back on line 6201 and then get off at the Europe stop (line 6205 stop) to take line 6202 on its Europe section (line 6214 stop) towards Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt – La Celle Saint-Cloud.