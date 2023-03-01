Routes 68-13A, 321 and 913.07 modified as of Monday, March 6, 2023

Published on

1 min reading

Find the details of the changes applied on March 6

As of Monday, March 6, 2023, lines 68-13A, 321 and 913.07 are modified.

68-13A : The Gare de Sermaise stop is cancelled on all routes. The times of passage have been revised to take this change into account.

New timetable 68-13A as of Monday, March 6, 2023

 -  783.3 KB

321 : The Grandes Roches, Tilleuls and Croix de Fer stops in the town of Bouray-sur-Juine are also served in the evening in the direction of Lardy 20 rue Panserot

New timetable 321 as of Monday, March 6, 2023

 -  603.2 KB

913.07 : The route of the 7:15 a.m. race from Paponville is modified. From now on, the race will terminate at the Lycée Nelson Mandela, the Meuniers stop has been removed.

New timetable 913.07 as of Monday, March 6, 2023

 -  1.0 MB

Please take note of these changes.

You can also follow all our news on Twitter@EssonneSO_IDFM

Similar news