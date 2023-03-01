Similar news

As of Monday, March 6, 2023, lines 68-13A, 321 and 913.07 are modified.
68-13A : The Gare de Sermaise stop is cancelled on all routes. The times of passage have been revised to take this change into account.
321 : The Grandes Roches, Tilleuls and Croix de Fer stops in the town of Bouray-sur-Juine are also served in the evening in the direction of Lardy 20 rue Panserot
913.07 : The route of the 7:15 a.m. race from Paponville is modified. From now on, the race will terminate at the Lycée Nelson Mandela, the Meuniers stop has been removed.