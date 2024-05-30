The Vélostation: test point, pick-up point, partner workshop
The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Bike Station: Partner of Île-de-France Mobilités' Véligo Location Service
Île-de-France Mobilités' Véligo Location service allows you to rent an electrically assisted or cargo bike for a period of 3 to 6 months. With Véligo Location, discover a practical and pleasant mobility solution for your daily journeys!
The Vélozone makes it easy for you to access this service. You can test the bikes before committing, pick up your bike once you have subscribed and benefit from the free 3-month service.
The Vélozone – at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines train station
1 ter place Charles de Gaulle
78 180 Montigny-le-Bretonneux
For more information: https://sqy.velos.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/la-velostation-partenaire-du-service-veligo-location/
The Vélozone: come and try it before subscribing
Free Trial: Test Before You Adopt
Before taking out a subscription, take advantage of a trial session to discover the bikes. To do this, nothing could be simpler: book your test at the Vélozone on the veligo-location.fr website. Our team will introduce you to the bikes and you will be able to familiarize yourself with their use in complete safety.
Don't miss our special Véligo Location event on Saturday 8 June from 9 am to 2 pm. Come to the Vélozone to try out the bikes, without prior reservation.
La Vélozone: come and pick up your bike near your home
Easy Removal: Proximity and Simplicity
Convinced by the electric bike? Book your bike on veligo-location.fr and choose the Vélozone as your pick-up point. Then pick up your bike near you, for a convenient and hassle-free rental experience.
La Vélozone: partner workshop for free service from 3 months
Partner Workshop: Maintenance and Repairs
Your safety and comfort come first. Véligo Location offers you a free service after 3 months of rental to guarantee you safe and comfortable rides. The Vélozone is also at your service for any repair or maintenance operation. Make an appointment online on the Véligo Location website to benefit from Véligo maintenance.