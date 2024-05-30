The Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Bike Station: Partner of Île-de-France Mobilités' Véligo Location Service

Île-de-France Mobilités' Véligo Location service allows you to rent an electrically assisted or cargo bike for a period of 3 to 6 months. With Véligo Location, discover a practical and pleasant mobility solution for your daily journeys!

The Vélozone makes it easy for you to access this service. You can test the bikes before committing, pick up your bike once you have subscribed and benefit from the free 3-month service.

The Vélozone – at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines train station

1 ter place Charles de Gaulle

78 180 Montigny-le-Bretonneux

01 84 79 70 99

For more information: https://sqy.velos.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/la-velostation-partenaire-du-service-veligo-location/