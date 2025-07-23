MAISONS-LAFFITTE, LE MESNIL-LE-ROI: LINES 6 AND 12 ADAPT TO YOUR DAILY LIFE

From 1 September 2025, lines 6 and 12 are upgrading their offer with additional buses, extended timetables and a simplified route. We explain everything in detail.

From 1 September, the offer of bus lines 6 and 12 will be reinforced in order to provide a better response to your travel habits, every day of the week.

LINE 6

More buses from Maisons-Laffitte station

Two new departures are available during peak hours at 17:00 and 19:30. This allows you to benefit from a bus every ten minutes between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The evening amplitude is extended to allow you two new connections with the RER. The last buses depart at 21:00 (train arrival at 20:54) and 21:20 (train arrival at 21:13).

See the timetable for line 6

LINE 12

A unique and simplified itinerary

No more changing routes depending on the time of day and bus! Now, travelers enjoy a single ride, no matter what day of the week.

Another novelty: the creation of the "Hippodrome" stop.

On weekdays, more buses

  • An additional departure is added at 4:30 p.m.
  • The last departure is at 9:00 p.m. instead of 8:48 p.m.

On weekends, 3 departures added on Saturday and 10 on Sunday

  • On Saturdays, the first bus leaves at 6:30 a.m. instead of 7:05 a.m. previously and the last at 9:10 p.m. instead of 8:25 p.m.
  • On Sundays, a bus departs every hour, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. You will therefore go from 5 departures during the day to 15 departures!

See the timetable for line 12

Have a good trip on your new routes!