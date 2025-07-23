LINE 6

More buses from Maisons-Laffitte station

Two new departures are available during peak hours at 17:00 and 19:30. This allows you to benefit from a bus every ten minutes between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The evening amplitude is extended to allow you two new connections with the RER. The last buses depart at 21:00 (train arrival at 20:54) and 21:20 (train arrival at 21:13).