Some lines in the Montmorency Valley territory are impacted by the passage of the Olympic Flame on Friday, July 19, 2024.
- You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- Line 1510 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1511 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1512 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1513 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1514 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1515 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1516 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1527 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1533 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon
- Line 1537 : Details of the impacts on the line on July 19 will be available soon