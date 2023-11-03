Timetable changes to improve the connection with line K:
- Line 17
- Line 703
- Line 707
- Line 708
- Line 709
- Line 710
- Line 711
Consult the timetables of your lines valid from November 6, 2023.
Changes to schedules and routes on school routes:
- Line 712 (D and E):
Modification of the route to return to Meaux in order to avoid traffic jams.
First direct race: Relocation of the Grands Moulins de Paris stop to the second direct route via the LEP de Coubertin.
Race shifted to 7:05 am instead of 7:20 am on the 712 E from Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station.
- Line 713:
The 4:05 p.m. race of the 713 A at the start of the Nicolas Tronchon college is delayed by 5 minutes and goes to 4:10 p.m. in LMJV.
The 8:08 am race of the 713 C from "Haute Garenne" no longer serves the "Les Frênes", "Les Ormes", "Stade de Saint-Pathus", "Les Sources" from Monday to Friday.
- Line 714:
Service to Gesvres and Forfry integrated on the race covering the first entrance of the private establishments of Meaux, the 2 evening outings and 1 race at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
Doubling of the 12:50 p.m. race on Wednesday for Boulevard Jean Rose
Timetable and terminus changes on line 711:
- Line 711:
Adjustment of the Wednesday noon schedule for the outing of Jeanne Bonnardel-Béguin middle school
Modification of the terminus: The boarding and alighting of middle school students is now carried out at the school bus station and no longer at the "Les Clos" stop
Changes to the offer and schedules:
- Line 9:
Creation of a race at 7:49 a.m. (dubbing) in Charmentray to absorb the flow of students going to Les Tilleuls middle school.
Modification of the departure to 7:40 am from Meaux instead of 7:50 am to avoid a delay and ensure the 9:00 am entry of the Mitry Mory establishments.
Modification of the 8: 30 a.m. departure from Meaux serving the Collège des Tilleuls to 9:14 a.m. instead of 8:54 a.m. (entrance 9:30 a.m.).
Modification of the first departure at Mitry-Claye station at 6:05 a.m. to allow the TER connection at Meaux station
- Line 19 (Villevaudé):
Modification of the schedules of the two school races for the Gérard Phillipe middle school + modification of the course time on these two races (7:05 am – 8:15 am: +9/10min of course time)
- Line 707:
Return direction: Modification of the offer between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. in order to better distribute the school public and the working people who take the train during the school term
Adjusting and adding stops:
- Line 22:
The Château de Nantouillet stop has been added in the morning on the 2 trips departing from Villeparisis station at 7:41 am and 8:35 am.
- Line 19 (Claye-Souilly):
Stops "Le Champ de Claye" and "Mauperthuis" have been added.
TàD gull Zone 3:
Abolition of the connection at Mitry-Claye station to facilitate the arrivals and exits of high school students at the Honoré de Balzac high school outside the main hours, and to allow more freedom in the choice of reservation times in remote municipalities.