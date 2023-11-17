Together, let's collect toys for children!

In order for each child to benefit from a unique Christmas, the Île-de-France Mobilités bus network of the Cœur d'Essonne territory is organising the 6th edition of its toy collection on board the Christmas Bus.

The Christmas Bus operation is organised in partnership with the municipalities and associations. All the toys will then be sorted and given to charities and social organizations that will be responsible for distributing them to children from low-income families.

Only toys in good condition and in working order will be accepted and for hygiene reasons, soft toys will not be accepted.

Come and donate your toys to Santa Claus and take part in a solidarity action.

Find below the dates of the 2023 Christmas bus in each municipality as well as the places and times of presence:

Breuillet:

Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Carrefour Market car park

Saint-Michel-sur-Orge:

Wednesday, December 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – In front of City Hall

Saturday 16 December from 9 am to 12 pm: Géant Casino car park

The Norville:

Wednesday 29 November from 10 am to 1 pm – Bassin Nautique car park

Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois:

Saturday 25 November from 2 pm to 6 pm - Market Square

Saturday 02 December from 2 pm to 6 pm – Public Garden

Brétigny-sur-Orge:

Wednesday 6 December from 9 am to 12 pm – Auchan car park

Thursday 14 December from 9 am to 12 pm – Place du Marché

Morsang-sur-Orge:

Saturday 09 December from 9 am to 6 pm – Intermarché car park

We are counting on you!