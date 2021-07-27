From August 30, 2021, with Line N DRT, you set the pace!
New: from the Foch Niepce stop, your N line becomes a Transport on Demand service, for a more flexible and fine service to Vaux-le-Penil, and in particular to the ZA.
More info and reservations on tad.idfmobilités.fr
Demand-Responsive Transport: an innovative and tailor-made service for your travels!
Line N is evolving with an innovative service to serve Vaux-le-Penil and in particular its Business Area.
Thus, line N becomes a TàD line from the Foch Niepce stop for a finer and more flexible service to the Vaux-le-Penil Business Park and its surroundings.
Save travel time on the outward journey with a tailor-made route on the perimeter of the Activity Zone.
Save waiting time on your return, with a service that picks you up at the time of your choice.
This new feature comes into force on 30 August, but you can prepare your bookings from 16 August.
How does it work?
- In the outward direction: Take the N line as usual, if you want to go to a stop in the Tàd zone, please indicate this to the driver when you get on.
- For your return journey, all you have to do is book in advance, up to 30 minutes before the race
Are you going to the Vaux-le-Penil Business Park and its surroundings? Find out how your N-Line ADT works.
On the outward journey, in the direction of the ZA of Vaux-le-Pénil:
- 1: take the N line as you are used to
- 2: When you arrive at the Foch Niepce stop, tell the driver of your alight stop
- 3: The driver will drop you off at the requested stop via an optimized route.
On the way back, in the direction of Melun/Péguy:
- 1: connect to the Ile-de-France Mobilités TàD application.
-2: Book your ride up to 30 minutes before the start, indicating your stops for getting on and off
- 3: 2 minutes before departure, you receive an alert telling you that your bus is about to arrive.
How to book?
- By phone by calling the following number: 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);
- Online via the following website: https://tad.idfmobilites.fr/ ;
- By downloading the free TAD Île-de-France Mobilités application.
The + for you:
- Connections with the RER D and the Transilien R at Melun station
- A new, innovative and easy-to-use service
- A finer and more flexible service to Vaux-le-Pénil and in particular the Business Zone.
The stops of the regular line N are as follows: Péguy, la Forêt, Le Boeuf, Gabriel Péri, Cité Lallemand, Carnot, Château Bouillants, Berthelot, Mairie, Marché couvert, Curie, Vilaubois, Joliot Curie, Croix Saint Jacques, Gare de Melun, Place Chapu, Notre Dame, Quai Rossignol, Praslin Université, Gambetta, Gare routière Mail, Saint Liesne, Route de Montereau, Juin Clemenceau and Foch Niepce.
The stops served by Transport on Demand are the following: Saint Just Clemenceau, Ferme, 14 Juillet, Guignottes, Pigeons, Javal, Baste Seine, Seine Grisonnières, Rue du Chêne, Curie Foch, Justice, Curie Foch, Saint Just Einstein, Passerelle
Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités TàD application, on the App Store and Play Store or the tad.idfmobilites.fr/ website
- At our sales offices in Melun station and at the Mail
- By phone on 01 60 07 94 70 from Monday to Saturday from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm
- Twitter @Melun_IDFM
We wish you a great start to the new school year on our lines!