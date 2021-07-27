Demand-Responsive Transport: an innovative and tailor-made service for your travels!

Line N is evolving with an innovative service to serve Vaux-le-Penil and in particular its Business Area.

Thus, line N becomes a TàD line from the Foch Niepce stop for a finer and more flexible service to the Vaux-le-Penil Business Park and its surroundings.

Save travel time on the outward journey with a tailor-made route on the perimeter of the Activity Zone.

Save waiting time on your return, with a service that picks you up at the time of your choice.

This new feature comes into force on 30 August, but you can prepare your bookings from 16 August.

How does it work?