Similar news

Line E merges with line N and allows you to join the RER A
With the merger of lines E and N, you can now take line E to reach the Hospital Center or Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station, from Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Sundays, line B continues to serve the Hospital at the Polyclinique stop.
Another new feature: line E takes you to Boissy-Saint-Léger station to join the RER A, from Monday to Friday, with a departure every 30 minutes. Between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Brunoy, the frequency of passage does not change, with a bus every 15 minutes.
Merger of lines N and E. Extension of line E to RER A at Boissy-Saint-Léger station.
Your H and V lines are grouped together
Lines H and V become line H, to offer you a better connection with Montgeron Crosne station.
You can now connect Crosne and Montgeron without transfers, every day.
Merger of bus lines H and V between Montgeron and Crosne.
Your line I is extended to the municipality of Villecresnes
Your line I is extended to the Radio de Villecresnes stop. You can now reach Yerres station from 3 new stops: Bois d'Auteuil, Mélanie Bois and Radio.
Extension of line I towards the Radio stop in Villecresnes.
Your M line goes further
Your M line is extended from the ZA Perdrix to the Eden shopping centre, with two trips in the morning and two trips in the evening. The new stops are Libération and RN Santéry in the municipality of Santeny, and RN Servon and Eden in the municipality of Servon.
Extension of line M towards the Eden stop in the municipality of Servon.
The N135 night bus is extended to Boissy-Saint-Léger station
Your N135 night bus is extended between the stations of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Boissy-Saint-Léger, from 1am to 4am.