Similar news

With the merger of lines E and N, you can now take line E to reach the Hospital Center or Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station, from Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Sundays, line B continues to serve the Hospital at the Polyclinique stop.

Another new feature: line E takes you to Boissy-Saint-Léger station to join the RER A, from Monday to Friday, with a departure every 30 minutes. Between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Brunoy, the frequency of passage does not change, with a bus every 15 minutes.