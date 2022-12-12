Similar news

New on your lines in 2023!

Your bus lines are evolving in your Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory from January 03, 2023.

Line E merges with line N and allows you to join the RER A

With the merger of lines E and N, you can now take line E to reach the Hospital Center or Villeneuve-Saint-Georges station, from Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Sundays, line B continues to serve the Hospital at the Polyclinique stop.

Another new feature: line E takes you to Boissy-Saint-Léger station to join the RER A, from Monday to Friday, with a departure every 30 minutes. Between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Brunoy, the frequency of passage does not change, with a bus every 15 minutes.

Your H and V lines are grouped together

Lines H and V become line H, to offer you a better connection with Montgeron Crosne station.

You can now connect Crosne and Montgeron without transfers, every day.

Your line I is extended to the municipality of Villecresnes

Your line I is extended to the Radio de Villecresnes stop.  You can now reach Yerres station from 3 new stops: Bois d'Auteuil, Mélanie Bois and Radio.

Your M line goes further

Your M line is extended from the ZA Perdrix to the Eden shopping centre, with two trips in the morning and two trips in the evening. The new stops are Libération and RN Santéry in the municipality of Santeny, and RN Servon and Eden in the municipality of Servon.

The N135 night bus is extended to Boissy-Saint-Léger station

Your N135 night bus is extended between the stations of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Boissy-Saint-Léger, from 1am to 4am.

