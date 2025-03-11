As part of the work related to the development of the Tzen 4 at Evry-Courcouronnes station, the diversion set up on the Boulevard des Champs-Élysées will be extended until the summer of 2025.

The implementation of these new schedules concerns routes 4204, 4212, 4214, 4216, 4241 and 4245.

In order to adapt to these new traffic conditions and guarantee a more reliable service, new timetables will be applied to your bus lines from Monday 17 March 2025.

The purpose of these new timetables is to improve the punctuality of your buses and reduce the significant delays that may occur during this period of work.

You will be able to consult these new schedules: