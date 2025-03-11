Find the timetable leaflets to download in this article!
As part of the work related to the development of the Tzen 4 at Evry-Courcouronnes station, the diversion set up on the Boulevard des Champs-Élysées will be extended until the summer of 2025.
The implementation of these new schedules concerns routes 4204, 4212, 4214, 4216, 4241 and 4245.
In order to adapt to these new traffic conditions and guarantee a more reliable service, new timetables will be applied to your bus lines from Monday 17 March 2025.
The purpose of these new timetables is to improve the punctuality of your buses and reduce the significant delays that may occur during this period of work.
You will be able to consult these new schedules:
- On the Ile-de-France Mobilités website and mobile application
- At bus stops on the lines from 14 April 2025
- By phone at 0 800 10 20 20
- At the Bus Centre Essonne agency
Find the timetables for your lines:
