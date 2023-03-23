The timetable for line 101 between Vélizy-Villacoublay Mairie de Tarron and Jouy-en-Josas Trois Canards is changing: the afternoon departures are staggered by 5 minutes to allow students not to miss their bus.
Download the new timetable below.
Adaptation of timetables on line 101
Published on
1 min reading
From 27 March 2023, to ensure better service to Collège Maryse Bastié and Collège Saint-Exupéry, the timetables of line 101 are changing.
The timetable for line 101 between Vélizy-Villacoublay Mairie de Tarron and Jouy-en-Josas Trois Canards is changing: the afternoon departures are staggered by 5 minutes to allow students not to miss their bus.
Download the new timetable below.