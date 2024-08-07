More economical, more ecological and more comfortable, the new express line 7825 will link Bréval to La Défense via the municipalities of Longnes, Dammartin-en-Serve, Septeuil, Vert and Auffreville-Brasseuil, via the A14.
Enjoy a stress-free ride, allowing you to relax or work with direct access to your destination.
The creation of the 7825 line is part of an approach aimed at improving the mobility of the municipalities concerned and reducing the carbon footprint.
The line will operate from Monday to Friday, with three round trips per day and an average travel time of 45 minutes between Auffreville-Brasseuil and La Défense.
From La Défense, you will benefit from many connections with different modes of public transport. You will have access to RER A and E, train lines L and U, Metro 1, Tramway T2 and various bus lines
This interconnection will facilitate your travel to other destinations in Île-de-France, making your trip more fluid and efficient.
