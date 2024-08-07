More economical, more ecological and more comfortable, the new express line 7825 will link Bréval to La Défense via the municipalities of Longnes, Dammartin-en-Serve, Septeuil, Vert and Auffreville-Brasseuil, via the A14.

Enjoy a stress-free ride, allowing you to relax or work with direct access to your destination.

The creation of the 7825 line is part of an approach aimed at improving the mobility of the municipalities concerned and reducing the carbon footprint.