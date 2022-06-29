Communication poster "Smiling all year round with your new bus offer in the Pays de Meaux"
Creation of 2 new Evening Bus services in Meaux!
Take advantage of a tailor-made service in the evening, thanks to the implementation, from 1 August 2022, of two Evening Buses, with a guaranteed timetable departing from Meaux station (platforms 4 and 6).
In the evening, the Bus de Soirée Nord takes over from line H and the Bus de Soirée Sud takes over from lines B and D.
These buses facilitate late returns until 00:20 on weekdays, 2:00 on Saturdays and 00:20 on Sundays.
How does it work?
- Evening Bus North
From Meaux station (Platform 4), at the times indicated, you can go to the defined stops, according to your request. The Bus de Soirée Nord offers a systematic stop at Hôpital, with guaranteed departure times, to Meaux station.
- South Evening Bus
From Meaux Station (Platform 6), at the indicated times, you can go, according to your request, to the defined stops. The South Evening Bus offers a systematic stop in Saint-Jean de Bosco, with guaranteed departure times, to Meaux station.
This service does not require prior reservations! Your bus will be waiting for you at Meaux station and will drop you off wherever you want, according to the list of stops defined above.
Plan of the zones of the 2 Evening Buses. The Zone Nord Evening Bus runs from Meaux Station to the Hospital district and the Zone Sud Evening Bus runs from Meaux Station to Dunant/Beauval
More buses on your line 19
From now on, line 19 offers a better connection between the stations of Meaux and Chessy with 7 more departures every weekday.
Line 777 better connected to the train
The timetable for line 777 has been adjusted so that you can enjoy a better connection with the Line P train at Meaux station
Your O line is integrated into Demand-Responsive Transport
Your Line O is now integrated into Zone P On-Demand Transport for greater simplicity!
You benefit from an identical route to and from the "Georges Claude" stop with more direct routes.
As a reminder, the TàD service is available by simple reservation, from Monday to Saturday.