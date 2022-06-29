Creation of 2 new Evening Bus services in Meaux!

Take advantage of a tailor-made service in the evening, thanks to the implementation, from 1 August 2022, of two Evening Buses, with a guaranteed timetable departing from Meaux station (platforms 4 and 6).

In the evening, the Bus de Soirée Nord takes over from line H and the Bus de Soirée Sud takes over from lines B and D.

These buses facilitate late returns until 00:20 on weekdays, 2:00 on Saturdays and 00:20 on Sundays.

How does it work?

Evening Bus North

From Meaux station (Platform 4), at the times indicated, you can go to the defined stops, according to your request. The Bus de Soirée Nord offers a systematic stop at Hôpital, with guaranteed departure times, to Meaux station.

South Evening Bus

From Meaux Station (Platform 6), at the indicated times, you can go, according to your request, to the defined stops. The South Evening Bus offers a systematic stop in Saint-Jean de Bosco, with guaranteed departure times, to Meaux station.

This service does not require prior reservations! Your bus will be waiting for you at Meaux station and will drop you off wherever you want, according to the list of stops defined above.