Similar news

We inform you that the guaranteed offer of your 91-03 line is reinforced from Monday to Friday from Monday 6 March 2023.

The list of deleted departures is collapsed as follows :

Trips from Dourdan cancelled: 6:43 a.m., 7:10 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 7:55 a.m., 8:11 a.m., 4:52 p.m., 5:26 p.m., 6:03 p.m.

Trips from Massy cancelled: 7:24 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:25 a.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 6:40 p.m.

Below is the list of departures that are back insured:

From Dourdan: 5:29 am, 6:28 am, 7:00 am, 8:24 am, 6:45 pm, 8:00 pm

- The 5:44 a.m. start, which had been brought forward to 5:33 a.m., will be operated again at 5:44 a.m

From Massy: 6:05 am, 7:07 am, 7:50 am, 8:39 am, 4:10 pm, 4:47 pm, 7:31 pm, 8:45 pm

- The 6:20 a.m. start, which had been brought forward to 6:10 a.m., will again be provided at 6:10 a.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

You can also follow all our news on Twitter@EssonneSO_IDFM