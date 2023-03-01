Similar news

From Monday 6 March 2023, the Dourdan TàD will serve the North-East zone.

You can get to the Briis-sous-Forges motorway station and the Saint-Chéron RER station from Saint-Sulpice-de-Favières, Saint-Yon, Breux-Jouy and Saint-Chéron.

This service is offered from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. by reservation only.

For more information and booking on: tad.idfmobilites.fr