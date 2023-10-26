The timetables for lines 6176 (Sceaux Gare de Robinson / Buc Lycée Franco-Allemand Collège Martin Luther King), 6179 (Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt Moxouris/ Buc Lycée Franco-Allemand Collège Martin Luther King) and 61780 (Versailles Gare de Montreuil / Buc Lycée Franco-Allemand Collège Martin Luther King) are changing: morning departures are staggered by 10 minutes in advance for the 6176, 3 minutes in advance for the 6179, 7 minutes early for the 6180, to allow the students not to miss the bell at the beginning of classes.

Download the new timetables below.