Adaptation of timetables on lines 6176, 6179 and 6180

From Monday 6 November 2023, to ensure better service to the Lycée Franco-Allemand and the Martin Luther King College, the timetables of lines 6176, 6179 and 6180 are changing.

The timetables for lines 6176 (Sceaux Gare de Robinson / Buc Lycée Franco-Allemand Collège Martin Luther King), 6179 (Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt Moxouris/ Buc Lycée Franco-Allemand Collège Martin Luther King) and 61780 (Versailles Gare de Montreuil / Buc Lycée Franco-Allemand Collège Martin Luther King) are changing: morning departures are staggered by 10 minutes in advance for the 6176, 3 minutes in advance for the 6179, 7 minutes early for the 6180, to allow the students not to miss the bell at the beginning of classes.

Download the new timetables below.

New timetable for line 6176
New timetable for line 6179
New timetable for line 6180