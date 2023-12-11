The offer changes on your lines 6211 (ex line 11), 6241 (ex line 41), 6243 (ex line 43) and 6251 (ex line 51)

Published on

1 min reading

From 8 January 2024, the offer is changing on lines 6211 (ex line 11), 6241 (ex line 41), 6243 (ex line 43) and 6251 (ex line 51) to simplify your travels.

On line 6211 (ex line 11) Gare de Versailles Chantiers Gare Routière <> Bois d'Arcy Méliès Cross Bonnet
Extension of the line in the ZAC Croix Bonnet for a finer service to residential areas and the employment area.
Creation of a direct link with the RER C at Versailles Château Rive Gauche station and the RER C and N and U trains at Versailles Chantiers station.
A new unique route for greater readability

On line 6241 (ex line 41) Fontenay-Le-Fleury <> station Bois d'Arcy Méliès Cross Bonnet
Twice as many buses between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and buses until 9 p.m. in the evening.
A new offer on Saturdays with a bus every 30 minutes.
A single route to Fontenay-le-Fleury station (train N) and a new terminus at the "Méliès Croix Bonnet" stop for a more refined service to the ZAC.

On line 6243 (ex line 43) Fontenay le Fleury station via Parc Montaigne and Levant
A bus every 30 minutes.

On line 6251 (ex line 51) Montigny-le-Bretonneux Gare Routière <> Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt André Mignot Hospital
Buses until 11:45 p.m. to better serve the Mignot Hospital

New map of line 6211 (ex line 11)

 -  1.2 MB

New map of line 6241 (ex line 41)

 -  813.3 KB

Leaflets lines 6211, 6241, 6243, 6251

 -  4.1 MB