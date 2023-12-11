On line 6211 (ex line 11) Gare de Versailles Chantiers Gare Routière <> Bois d'Arcy Méliès Cross Bonnet

Extension of the line in the ZAC Croix Bonnet for a finer service to residential areas and the employment area.

Creation of a direct link with the RER C at Versailles Château Rive Gauche station and the RER C and N and U trains at Versailles Chantiers station.

A new unique route for greater readability

On line 6241 (ex line 41) Fontenay-Le-Fleury <> station Bois d'Arcy Méliès Cross Bonnet

Twice as many buses between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and buses until 9 p.m. in the evening.

A new offer on Saturdays with a bus every 30 minutes.

A single route to Fontenay-le-Fleury station (train N) and a new terminus at the "Méliès Croix Bonnet" stop for a more refined service to the ZAC.

On line 6243 (ex line 43) Fontenay le Fleury station via Parc Montaigne and Levant

A bus every 30 minutes.

On line 6251 (ex line 51) Montigny-le-Bretonneux Gare Routière <> Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt André Mignot Hospital

Buses until 11:45 p.m. to better serve the Mignot Hospital